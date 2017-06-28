A 33-year-old passenger in a Bangkok Food Truck was killed Tuesday in a collision with a transport truck in Neguac.

Police said the man died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 3 p.m., when the food truck struck the rear of the transport truck on Principale Street in the northern New Brunswick community.

RCMP said the driver of the transport truck was not injured, but the driver of the food truck was taken to hospital in Tracadie.

Randy O'Brien, an employee with Bangkok Food Truck, confirmed Wednesday morning that the Shediac-based business was involved in the crash.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and staff members involved in this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time," the Bangkok Food Truck said on its Facebook page. "We are all very close and the entire staff are deeply saddened by this event."

The post also noted the company's food trucks will be closed until July 1.

An RCMP accident reconstructionist was at the scene, and the road was closed for about three hours.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing.