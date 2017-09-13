Highway 2 near Memramcook is now open to traffic on Wednesday morning following a collision that involved an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said one person died in the Tuesday crash and several others were sent to hospital with injuries.

The collision happened at the 480-kilometre mark in the eastbound lanes. Traffic was diverted all night.

She said at least three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Video gathered the scene showed a van and an SUV, but the RCMP cruiser appeared to bear the brunt of the impact. That was corroborated by an eye witness.

A RCMP cruiser was involved in a three vehicle collision in the eastbound lane on Highway 2 near Memramcook Tuesday night. RCMP have confirmed one person has died and several were injured. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

John Morris, a photojournalist, said he was travelling from Halifax to Moncton and could see red flashing lights as he approached the accident scene after 8 p.m.

Highway 2 near Memramcook at km480 eastbound lane is now open. — @RCMPNB

As he drove by, he saw three or four vehicles on the side of the road and and confirmed one of them was an RCMP cruiser.

"There's a lot of people around and it really doesn't look good," he said.

"I didn't get a good look at the other vehicles but it looked like the RCMP cruiser took the brunt of it."

Accident scene on Highway 2 near Memramcook0:56

Rogers-Marsh said on Tuesday, the highway was expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigated what happened. She said it was too early to say what caused the collision.

More to come