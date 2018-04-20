One dead after fatal crash in Long Reach
Police respond to afternoon collision on New Brunswick's Kingston Peninsula.
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision Friday on the Kingston Peninsula, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
Police responded to a call in the afternoon for the crash on Route 845 in Long Reach, on the northern side of the peninsula, said Const. Chantal MacIntosh.
MacIntosh did not say if there were other injuries. The officer said no other information would be released until the next of kin was notified.