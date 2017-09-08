A single-vehicle crash in Beechwood has claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman from Grand Falls.

She was driving a car on Highway 105 on Thursday, shortly after 7 p.m., when her car left the road about 60 kilometres south of Grand Falls.

The car overturned, coming to rest at the bottom of a steep embankment, RCMP Cpl. Mathieu Gallienne said Friday morning.

The woman died at the scene, said Gallienne. She was the only person in the vehicle.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.