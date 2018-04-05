After-hours care, phone and email consults part of Saint John doctors' service

For five years, Dr. Lyndsey MacDonald and her fellow doctors at a Saint John practice have been doing things a little differently.

They've worked together to keep their Millidgeville-based office open after hours and made use of online scheduling and the provincial electronic medical record system to cross-cover each other's patients when needed.

"We always had the intention to be a group of doctors that was trying to be at the start of something to improve health care," MacDonald said.

"We felt family medicine was an important component of health care in New Brunswick, and that if we're not doing our job to the best of our ability, then it trickles down and impacts patient care."

Falling short

Despite looking at different ways to improve access, MacDonald said, the family doctors still found it difficult to offer quick appointments to their patients under the traditional-fee-for-service payment model in New Brunswick.

Like many New Brunswickers with family doctors, their patients had a hard time getting an appointment within five days.

"We were falling fairly short of that on a regular basis," MacDonald said. "When you get paid for every patient you physically see, you have to lay eyes on a patient in order to tell Medicare you provided them with some sort of health care.

"It's hard in this day and age of technology to tell a patient, no, they can't email me, and no, phone calls don't count as a visit, when there are so many things we can do electronically now, it just doesn't make sense that certain parts of medicine can't be done that way."

That's all changed for the team of six doctors called Harbour Health Partners.

Dr. Lyndsey MacDonald, third from right, is part of a new six-doctor team in Saint John working under the family medicine model. Also pictured: Dr. Tracey Gallant; Dr. Keith Wilson; Health Minister Benoît Bourque; Dr. Joshua Tracey and registered nurse Julie Sinclair. (Department of Health) It's become the second team to work under the Family Medicine New Brunswick model, which is meant to give patients better access to their doctors and give doctors a better work-life balance.

Partly because of long waits for appointments, an estimated 47,000 people across the province who already have family doctors still use hospital emergency rooms as their regular place of care, the New Brunswick Health Council has suggested.

There have been some physicians I know in different provinces who were wondering about the program and who would like to come home. - Lyndsey MacDonald , family doctor

But now at Harbour Health Partners, doctors can take phone call visits and online visits over the electronic medical record system, and they're better supported to fill in for one another.

The New Brunswick Medical Society helps with overhead costs for setting up the groups and leaves it up to each team how to best structure its late and weekend shifts.

In return, doctors get paid not only a base rate for having patients listed under their care, but they also receive an "access adjustment" for providing patients with timely care, either through their own or another physician in the group.

More support

"I think it's going to be nicer knowing I have more support from my colleagues here and the government for me to be able to take some time off," said MacDonald.

"So I can have a trip. And there's some support to get a physician to come in and cover me, so I don't come back to a backlog of patient visits and a pile of paperwork."

MacDonald says she is looking forward to taking a trip without having to return to a backlog of patients and a pile of paperwork. (New Brunswick Medical Society )

The New Brunswick Medical Society says the team-driven approach should help with its efforts to recruit doctors to the province.

"We are getting lots of inquiries from doctors, especially the younger doctors, about this program," said Dr. Dharm Singh, the president of the society.

"We need more doctors in this province. We have to increase our recruitment efforts, and this model gives an innovative way to practise … and I'm very optimistic that access to primary care will improve."

14,000 New Brunswickers involved

The first team was set up in Oromocto, outside Fredericton, in January. Like the Saint John program, the doctors each have their own patient lists, but they can share patient data and look after the patients of a team member who is away.

"That's about 14,000 New Brunswickers taking advantage of the new model," Singh said. "Our aim is to have them seen within 24 to 48 hours.

"The patient has more control, so they don't have to visit if it's not needed to go to the doctor's office."

Singh said he has been fielding questions from doctors with existing practices in New Brunswick and from physicians now coming out of their training. He expects to have more of these models rolled out across the province over the coming weeks and months.

Could be draw for doctors

A recent national survey indicated that 98.9 per cent of family medicine residents expect to be able to practise in a team environment.

MacDonald said she's also been contacted by doctors interested in following suit.

"There have been some physicians I know in different provinces who were wondering about the program and who would like to come home," she said.

"Because this is a model available in most other provinces, and just to date, it hasn't been available in New Brunswick."