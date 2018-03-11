A veteran Moncton lawyer is delighted by the expansion of a provincial program to streamline family court cases, though the Saint John model it's based on is severely backlogged.

The provincial government announced this month it's spending $650,000 to expand the family court delivery model established in Saint John to Moncton.

With it will come a host of changes to reduce wait times, better inform families and encourage alternative forms of dispute resolution.

Sheila Cameron, a family lawyer who had been lobbying for those kinds of changes over the past 10 years, said it's "exciting" to see. Trial dates now have to be set a year in advance and simple one-hour motions must be scheduled months ahead, she said.

"This is going to make it much, much more efficient, and we know that the earlier we can get people in dispute resolution processes the bigger successes we can have," Cameron said.

Backlogged

But the Saint John family court system is anything but efficient at the moment. Hampton-based lawyer Carley Parish said new trial dates have to be scheduled in 2019.

"We're back in the position we were in a year ago in that, especially Saint John, we're short," Parish said. "It is again backlogged. Everybody is working as hard as they can, but things have gone backwards a little bit."

Carley Parish, a Hampton lawyer, says new trial dates for family court are being scheduled in 2019. (Julianne Hazlewood/CBC)

The blacklog is primarily caused by vacancies in necessary positions to run the family case management model, Parish said. The appointment of Chantal Daigle to the Court of Queen's Bench filled a needed judicial vacancy but left open her role as "case management master."

Since then, Justice Deborah Hackett was reassigned from the family to trial division, but a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety said Hackett continues to hear family cases.

"The family division continues to function at full complement," Danielle Elliott said.

She said they are working to fill the opening left by Daigle's appointment.

Strain on family

Cameron said an efficient family court model provides "immediate relief" to families, reducing wait times for routine motions from months to weeks. The longer a case is drawn out the greater the impact on families and even child development, she said.

The government spending will pay for six new staff members: a hearing officer, a triage co-ordinator, client information, centre personnel and lawyers to provide mediation and legal advice.

Sheila Cameron, a Moncton lawyer, says the incoming delivery model will provide relief to families tied up in the system. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

A family law centre will be established where families can access onsite legal counsel. Cameron said lawyers will offer two hours of free advice.

She said the system becomes clogged because of the number of individuals representing themselves. She said more than half of the people involved in family law cases in Moncton are representing themselves.

With a higher burden of proof required by the court, many people arrive unprepared in front of a judge and the matter must be adjourned.

Resources need to be there

Parish said the necessary resources will have to be in place when the province enacts the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act in coming weeks.

The legislation will enable victims in high-risk situations to apply for immediate custody of their children without going to court. They'll get an answer and enforceable order within 24 hours.

Moncton is expected to see the new model up and running in the fall. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC News )

According to the department, the province is hiring multiple hearing officers. Those appointees, Elliott said, will act as case management masters in Moncton and Saint John, emergency adjudicative officers across the province when the act is enacted, and, in some cases, small claims adjudicators.

The open case master position in Saint John will be replaced by a hearing officer.

Parish said there will be a "learning curve" ahead for the system, but she is hopeful it will achieve the desired efficiency once settled.

"It's going to take a lot of resources and there's going to be some issues with how [the act] is going to work and how what the hearing officers will be able to do is going to work," she said.

The Moncton family court case model is expected to be up and running in the fall, Cameron said.