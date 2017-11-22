A 49-year-old man from Fairisle died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a car crash on Nov. 15.

The Northeast District RCMP say the man and a passenger in the car, a 26-year-old man, were ejected in the crash.

The accident occurred on Route 455 in Fairisle, about 40 killometres northeast of Miramichi.

Both men were taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital, and the driver was transferred to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the accident.