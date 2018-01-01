Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of New Brunswick for New Year's Day and beyond. (Environment Canada )

The new year is off to a "bitterly cold" start for New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada, with a special weather warning now predicting a "multi-day episode."

The combination of very cold temperatures and the wind chill is making it feel like –30 to –36 C for much of the province on New Year's Day, according to weather warnings issued on Monday morning.

The warning covers the entire province with the exception of Miramichi, Bathurst, and the Acadian Peninsula.

The frigid cold temperatures are now expected to continue into Wednesday morning over northern regions of the province, the warning said.

Environment Canada is urging New Brunswickers to cover up to prevent frostbite, which can develop in minutes in these temperatures.