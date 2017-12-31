Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of New Brunswick for New Year's Day. (Environment Canada )

2018 is expected to get off to a "bitterly cold" start for New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada.

The combination of very cold temperatures and the wind chill will make it feel like -30 to -36 C for much of the province on New Year's Day, according to a weather warning issued Sunday afternoon.

The warning covers the entire province with the exception of Miramichi, Bathurst, and the Acadian Peninsula.

These frigid cold temperatures are expected to continue into Tuesday morning, the warning says.

Environment Canada is urging New Brunswickers to cover up to prevent frostbite, which can develop in minutes in these temperatures.