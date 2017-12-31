The provincial government has signed contracts with Medavie Health Services New Brunswick to take over management of extramural care programs and Tele-Care services, making plans to privatize the services official.

Bruce MacFarlane, communications director for the Department of Health, confirmed Sunday morning that contracts between the Liberal government and Medavie for the two services were signed over the weekend.

He said the department will make the contracts public on its website after the Office of the Integrity Commissioner has has reviewed them and had a chance to make any comments on them.

The Office of the Integrity Commissioner has oversight for the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act and the Personal Health Information Privacy and Access Act, MacFarlane said.

The provincial government announced its plans to hand over the home health-care program and 811 health advice line at the beginning of September.

At the time, then-health minister Victor Boudreau said the change would be in effect as of Jan. 1.

Medavie already manages the paramedic service Ambulance New Brunswick.

The province has said its aim in handing over the services to Medavie is to improve coordination and collaboration among heath-care workers to provide better service.

The takeover has received a significant amount of opposition from seniors groups, health-care workers, and Vitalité Health Network.