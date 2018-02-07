Explosion at Lake George home caused by propane leak

The Office of the Fire Marshal has determined that an explosion at a Lake George house on Sunday night was caused by a propane leak.

The explosion happened shortly before 9 p.m. at 19 Sunset Cove Lane in Lake George, about 50 kilometres southwest of Fredericton.

In an email Wednesday, Robert Duguay, spokespeson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said the fire marshal's investigation determined the explosion was accidental.

He did not say what the propane was leaking from.

No one was injured in the explosion, which blew out the home's garage doors and caused significant damage to the building.