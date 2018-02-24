The mild weather greeting the province on Saturday may be a relief to some, but conditions on the St. John River are proving difficult for one river crossing.

The Evandale ferry, which connects Route 102 and Route 124, is out of service due to thick ice blocking its path.

"The ice is flowing in the river and it's got jammed up in front of the ferry and they cannot get across the river," said the ferry's maintenance supervisor, Eric Thorsen.

He said the lower end of the river is jammed solid, while the upper part is still flowing.

Thorsen said ferry service would be suspended until further notice.