A new second-degree murder trial for Evan James Polchies will begin on Sept. 10.

Polchies, 31, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused in the shooting death of Robert John Smith, also known as Bobby Martin Jr., in Lincoln last winter.

Polchies's first trial resulted in a mistrial on Jan. 28 after the jury told Justice Judy Clendening it was unable to reach a verdict.

The date for a trial by judge and jury was set in Fredericton Court of Queen's Bench on Monday morning. Fifteen days have been set aside.

The presiding judge for the retrial has not yet been decided.

Bobby Martin Jr. suffered massive blood loss as well as kidney and heart failure after being shot twice on Jan. 26, 2017. (Submitted)

Martin died of gunshot wounds to the leg and groin in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2017.

During the first trial, the Crown argued Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey, 24, of Fredericton, lured Martin to the Tamarack Estates mini-home park, intending to rob him.

Hachey, who faces a second-degree murder trial in April, was a Crown witness at Polchies's first trial.

Polchies testified he shot Martin in self-defence. He alleged Martin came at him with a large hunting knife.

The jury deliberated for more than four days, but remained deadlocked.