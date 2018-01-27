The jury that will decide the outcome of the trial of Evan Polchies, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bobby Martin Jr., will head into its fourth day of deliberations Saturday.

Deliberations began at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving instruction from Judge Judy Clendening, but the seven women and five men have yet to reach a verdict.

Martin, 34, was shot twice last Jan. 26 at a mini-home in Lincoln, outside Fredericton. He died later in hospital.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years before a parole application.

Two facts are not in dispute: Bobby Martin Jr. was shot twice in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2017, at the Tamarack Estates mini-home park, and Polchies was the man who fired the gun.

Bobby Martin Jr. (pictured) died of gunshot wounds to the leg and groin in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2017. (Submitted )

The chief question facing the jury was whether Polchies intended to kill Martin or used the kind of force he knew would kill him.

The defence claimed it was an act of self-defence, alleging Martin attacked Polchies at the mini-home.

A woman also accused in the case, 23-year-old Joe-Anna Hachey of Fredericton, testified she and Polchies lured Martin to the Tamarack Estates residence with the promise of buying cocaine from him.

In fact, she said, they planned to rob him.

Hachey, who is set to go on trial in April, told the court that she didn't witness the shooting, but that she'd heard two gunshots from the back room of the mobile home not long after Martin arrived. Polchies later told her he'd shot Martin in the leg.

Polchies disputed her testimony, telling the court that Martin came at him with a large hunting knife, so he defended himself by firing the two shots that proved deadly.

Martin died of gunshot wounds to his lower limb and pelvis, according to a pathologist.