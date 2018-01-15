Evan Polchies told two people they couldn't stay at the Lincoln mini home where Bobby Martin Jr. was fatally shot, the court head Monday as the murder trial of Polchies entered its second week.

D.J. Spencer testified in Fredericton court that on the night of the shooting, when he and a friend, Rebecca Davidson, returned to the home after getting cigarettes, Polchies met them at the door to urge them to stay elsewhere.

"Evan Polchies came to the door and said we couldn't stay there," Spencer said, adding Polchies suggested the pair "go for a drive."

Polchies, 31, is on trial for second-degree murder, one of two people charged in Martin's death.

Bobby Martin Jr. was fatally shot on Jan. 26, 2017. (Submitted )

Martin, 34, died in hospital from gunshot wounds on Jan. 26, 2017, hours after the shooting.

Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey of Fredericton were arrested Jan. 29, 2017, near Woodstock.

Hachey, who is to go on trial in April, has already testified against Polchies, saying he was the one who shot Martin.

She said she asked Martin to bring drugs to the mobile home, but she and Polchies planned to rob him when he got there.

The Crown continued to call witnesses Monday, including Spencer, who intended to stay at the mini home in Lincoln the night of the shooting. He was a friend of Rebecca Davidson, the woman renting the home.

Davidson testified earlier that she and Spencer had both gone out to get cigarettes before the shooting and didn't know of a plan to set up Martin.

Spencer told the court it wasn't until the couple got the call from a panicked Hachey — after Polchies had turned them away from the mini home — that they realized Martin had been shot.

Evan Polchies, 31, of Kingsclear First Nation, and Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, of Fredericton. (RCMP)

Witness threatened

James Fowler testified that Polchies, his second cousin, arrived on his doorstep in the Woodstock First Nation the morning of the shooting and told him he had "shot someone who was trying to rob him."

At work later, Fowler said, he heard someone say the police were looking for Polchies.

That was when he called the police.

Fowler said he has since been threatened by some of Polchies's family.