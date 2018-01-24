A jury has begun deliberating the fate of Evan Polchies, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bobby Martin Jr.

Judge Judy Clendening instructed the jury of seven women and five men in Fredericton provincial court Wednesday morning.

They will decide if the 31-year-old Kingsclear man is guilty or if there's reasonable doubt he intended to kill Martin, 34, who was also known as Robert John Smith.

If jury decides the intent was not there, Polchies could be found guilty of manslaughter.

Manslaughter can carry up to a life sentence. Because he used a firearm, it would be a minimum of four years.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years before a parole application.

Bobby Martin Jr. was wounded in a lower limb and his pelvis, according to a Saint John pathologist. (Submitted )

Differing testimony

Two facts are not in dispute in this case: Bobby Martin Jr. was shot twice in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2017, at the Tamarack Estates mini-home park, and Polchies was the man doing the shooting.

The question is why.

The jury heard testimony from several witnesses over the past two weeks, but only two were close to where the shooting happened.

Evan Polchies, 31, of Kingsclear First Nation and Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, of Fredericton are both charged with second-degree murder. Hachey's trial is scheduled for later this year. (RCMP)

Joe-Anna Hachey, who is also charged with murder, testified she and Polchies had Martin come to the mini-home to sell them cocaine with the intention of robbing him when he arrived.

Hachey told the court that Polchies said he would shoot Martin "in the leg" if he needed to protect her. She said Polchies was waiting, masked, with the rifle loaded.

The defence argued the shooting was an act of self-defence.

Polchies testified he didn't know Martin was coming to the mini-home and said he and Martin had a history of "clashing."

He said the rifle was out on a freezer, so he could take pictures of it to sell online. He said when Martin came at him with a large hunting knife, he defended himself by firing the two shots that proved deadly.

A rifle was submitted as evidence during Evan Polchies's trial. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

A pathologist told the court Martin died later in hospital as a result of a gunshot wound to the lower limb and pelvis.

For a second-degree murder conviction, the jury would have to find Polchies intended to rob and kill Martin, or used the kind of force he knew would kill him.