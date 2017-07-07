New Brunswick's Energy and Utilities Board has ruled it does not have the authority to order special funding for a lawyer to represent residential electricity users at upcoming NB Power hearings that will reshape how consumers are billed.

"The board finds that it does not have jurisdiction to grant intervener funding," it wrote in a three-page decision released late last week.

NB Power is involved in a rate design hearing, which could dramatically change the prices charged by the utility.

Peter Hyslop, a Hartland-based lawyer, argued in June that homeowners and apartment dwellers are NB Power's largest customer group and should be independently represented at hearings.

"Rate design is going to have significant impact on residential ratepayers," Hyslop said at the June 15 meeting.

'There is no question that Mr. Hyslop would bring a meaningful contribution to the proceedings.' - Energy and Utilities Board

"The argument and position of residential ratepayers should be before this board."

NB Power is responsible for the expenses of electricity hearings and would have been the one to pay for the bills of a lawyer representing residential customers.

In its decision, the EUB said there is nothing in its governing legislation or in precedent-setting court rulings that allow for that arrangement.

"There is no question that Mr. Hyslop would bring a meaningful contribution to the proceedings," it wrote.

"However, the board concludes that it cannot be implied that intervener funding is of practical necessity in order to accomplish its jurisdiction."

Year-long hearing to reshape bills

Heather Black is the public intervener at the Energy and Utility Board's looking into NB Power's rate design application. (Robert Jones/CBC)

Hyslop is a former public intervener at NB Power rate hearings.

Heather Black, who is now the public intervener, is responsible for arguing on behalf of the public at the EUB hearings.

Hyslop suggested Black isn't able to represent the best interests of residential customers, since they are just a part of the "public" covered by her mandate.

NB Power is in the middle of a year-long EUB proceeding that is looking at reshaping how the utility bills various customers for electricity.

Some of the most significant proposals are aimed at homeowners and apartment dwellers, including higher than average rate increases for that group, premium prices for electric heat and the possible adoption of different rates at different times of the day, different days of the week or different months of the year.