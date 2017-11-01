Residents in the Estey's Bridge area are celebrating after the province rejected a request to open a new quarry in their backyard.

Springhill Infrastructure Ltd., a Fredericton company, asked that a piece of land near Estey's Bridge be rezoned from agricultural and residential to industrial area to allow the quarry, which would have been the second one in the area.

But letters went out from the province in October to the company and the regional service commission saying there would be no rezoning, said Marc André Chiasson, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government.

"Regarding the application for rezoning of a property for the operation of a proposed rock quarry in the Douglas planning area, there has been no zoning amendment," said the letter from Serge Rousselle, the minister.

In the letter, Rouselle said it couldn't comment further since the decision could be subject to a judicial review in the next three months.

For months, residents have been petitioning against a second quarry. They said the first quarry created clouds of dust and a lot of truck traffic near their homes, and a second quarry would threaten their quality life, and local wildlife, even more.

Judith Seymour, who represents Estey's Bridge on an Environment and Local Government advisory committee, said she was pleased by the minister's decision.

"[He] listened to the large number of petitions … that we're strongly against the rezoning of that property because of what will happen to the communities involved."

Not everyone was relieved, however.

Company disappointed

Geoff Colter, vice-resident of the Springhill Group of Companies, said he was disappointed in the minister's decision.

He said the company underwent a "rigorous process" in applying to rezone the area for a new quarry between Royal Road and Carlisle Road.

"We were obviously hoping for a different response and thought we had expressed our commitment and plans to effectively mitigate the environmental concerns raised," he said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

'There's so much dust, dirt and noise that you can't be outside.' -Judith Seymour

Residents still want the Royal Road quarry opened by Mira Construction Ltd. in December 2014 shut down.

Seymour said people in the area could start petitioning as early as next week.

"It doesn't fit in with the rural plan here," she said.

A renewal for the Mira Quarry to operate is expected as early as 2019, she said.

People living near the quarry have complained about potential health risks from the dusk, truck noise and increased traffic. Seymour said there are about 100 trucks in the area each day.

About 40 homes are affected by the Mira Quarry.

"There's so much dust, dirt and noise that you can't be outside," she said. "You've just lost total enjoyment of your property."

They've also expressed concerns about their property values dropping since the quarry was established north of Fredericton.