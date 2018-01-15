One man has been taken to hospital with a serious gunshot wound after a home invasion at Esgenoopetitj First Nation early Monday morning.

The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on Bayview Drive in the community between Miramichi and Neguac, when two people wearing masks entered the home and attacked the victim.

Sgt. Marc Beaupré of the Tracadie RCMP, said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. He has now been moved to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst for surgery.

"The condition of injuries is not life-threatening," he said.

Police said at least one of the intruders was carrying a weapon when the victim confronted them. The victim's girlfriend was also home at the time, he said.

After the shot was fired, Beaupré said, the intruders fled and still at large.

Neguac RCMP responded to the scene shortly after the shooting.

"We're asking the public for information and co-operation in identifying the suspects," Beaupré said.

Police believe the home invasion was an isolated incident.

"Both suspects were likely targeting that residence," Beaupré said.

Although police don't feel people are in danger, the offices, the school and daycare on the reserve were closed for the safety of the public. Offices were expected to reopen at 1 p.m.

"There will be police presence in the community, so let them do their job," Beaupré said. "Please call RCMP if you have any information on incident."