The Esgenoopetitj First Nation has issued a boil water order and is instructing residents in the northeastern community to take precaution before using the water.

The Esgenoopetitj Water Authority issued a community notice on Tuesday and said water must be brought to a full boil for at least one minute before using. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other organisms.

On Monday, the Esgenoopetitj Water Authority responded to a water main break on St. Anne's Street, which was closed to the public throughout the day.

Water must be boiled when drinking, cooking, making juices, infant formula, brushing teeth or making tea, coffee or ice cubes.

"Boil the water until you receive official notice that this is no longer required," the notice said.