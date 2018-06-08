Esgenoôpetitj First Nation residents cast votes for chief, band councillors

Residents of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, also known as Burnt Church, were casting their votes Friday for a new chief and 12 band council members.

Past elections on the reserve just northeast of Miramichi have not been without controversy.

In 2014, a vote-buying scandal sparked an investigation by Canada's Indigenous affairs minister.

After looking into the allegations for two years, the federal government dismissed the Esgenoôpetitj chief and the entire band council in April 2016.

But they were allowed to run again a few months later, and the chief and six of the councillors who were fired were re-elected.

3 people running for chief

This year, Alvery Paul, Clark Dedam and Herman Summerville are running for chief.

Paul and Dedam were part of the former administration fired by Ottawa after the vote-buying scandal, then put back in power.

Paul is the current chief, Dedam is on council, and Summerville has never been involved in band politics before.

Three dozen community members are running for council.

Polls were to stay open until 8 p.m. Friday. The results are expected Saturday.