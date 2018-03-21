Spring's finally here and to celebrate, Mother Nature's sending in another nor'easter.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said snow will likely reach southern New Brunswick early Thursday and spread across the province in the morning and afternoon, with strong northeast winds.

Eastern New Brunswick is expected to get the steadiest snowfall Thursday afternoon and evening, with totals above 15 cm.

But the area from Miramichi to Moncton could see up to 25 cm, with northeast winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

As the storm eases, the province could see a mixture of snow, flurries and showers. Winds will turn north Thursday night and diminish, Mitchell said.

This is the fourth nor'easter the province has seen in two weeks.

Environment Canada has advised the public to monitor future forecasts, as the system and its impacts become better defined.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Sunny with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to sit around –1 and 2 C throughout the day.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low between –6 C and –4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with snow in the morning, steadiest in the northeast. Snowfall amounts between 5 and 10 cm are expected, expect 10 to 20 cm for the Miramichi and southeast area. Northeaster winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 0 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Mostly sunny with northeasterly winds travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 3 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with northeasterly winds travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low near –4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with snow developing in the morning with snow and blowing snow in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts between 5 and 10 cm of snow is expected with northeasterly winds travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Sunny in the morning with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with northeasterly winds gusting between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be sitting at a high between 2 C and 4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop between –5 and –3 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow, heaviest for Moncton and the southeast part of the province. Snowfall between 5 and 10 cm of snow is expected except between 15 and 25 cm for Moncton and the southeast. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –1 C and 1 C.