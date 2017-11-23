Strong winds have caused power outages in some parts of the province and a school has been closed.

St. Martins School in the Anglophone South School District is closed due to a power outage.

As of 7 a.m., NB Power reported that 1,300 customers are without power in the Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy region. NB Power was able to restore many of those outages and now only 77 customers across the province are without electricity.

At 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the Confederation Bridge announced it was also closed due to poor weather conditions.