Freezing rain warnings expected to bring flooding, power outages

New Brunswickers are being warned about slick driving conditions, flooding.and power outages as heavy rain is expected to move across most of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning, a freezing rain warning and a rainfall warning that's in effect for parts of the province.

"With the amount of snow currently on the ground and temperatures reaching the positive double digits, substantial snow-melt and runoff is expected with the rainfall, which could lead to flooding and potential ice jams on rivers," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The north and northwestern parts of the province are under all three weather warnings.

The weather agency said temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Meanwhile, pooling water, slush and falling precipitation are expected to freeze as the temperature drops.

"Temperatures will drop dramatically early Saturday morning going from near 10 C in rain to below freezing in a matter of a few hours along with a transition of rain to freezing rain," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"This quick transition will freeze water quickly on untreated surfaces."

Lots and lots of rain

The entire province is under a freezing rainfall and rainfall warning, where ice buildup is also expected.

The Fundy Coast can expect rainfall amounts of more than 100 millimetres. Meanwhile the southern part of the province will see between 50 mm and 80 mm. In the northern part of the province, rainfall amounts will be about 25 mm.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system developing over the southeastern United States will slowly track across the region on Saturday.

The system will bring heavy rainfall to the region followed by a return to much colder temperatures.

A changeover to freezing rain is expected Friday night and into Saturday resulting in a prolonged period of freezing rain with significant ice accretion.

Environment Canada said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could also become icy and slippery.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with rain developing in the morning and periods of rain throughout the day. Southwesterly winds travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 11 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain turning to freezing near and after midnight. Rains total to that point is expected to be between 15 mm and 25 mm. Northerly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be around –4 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with freezing rain turning to a mix of ice pellets and snow in the morning. Accumulations in ice pellets and snow between 3 cm and 10 cm. Northwesterly winds will be gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –4 C in the morning and falling throughout the day.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with patchy fog or drizzle in the morning with rain in the early afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 10 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain that will be heavy at times. Southwesterly winds travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will remain steady near 10 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain turning to freezing rain in the late afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 30 mm and 50 mm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at a high near 10 C in the morning, falling to –1 C by late afternoon.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning with rain developing in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 12 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain that will be heavy at times. Southwesterly winds may reach 60 km/h. Temperatures will also be sitting at a low of 10 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain that will be heavy at times. Rain will be easing and turning to light, patchy freezing rain or flurries in the evening. Rainfall totals will be between 50 mm and 80 mm, with local amounts near 100 mm.

Southwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 12 C.