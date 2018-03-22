As another nor'easter moves into the Maritimes, many schools in New Brunswick have been forced to close on Thursday.

All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed and all schools in the Francophone South School District are closed except Fredericton and Oromocto.

In the Anglophone North School District schools are closed in the Rexton area. In Anglophone East schools were already closed today as it is a professional learning day for teachers.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Moncton and the southeastern part of the province, where 15 centimetres of snow or more is expected.

"The snow will be accompanied by strong northeasterly winds which may give reduced visibility in blowing snow," according to the warning.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in effect for most of the province.

"A low pressure system will track toward the Maritimes today and then move east of New Brunswick by Friday morning," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Snow will develop over southeastern New Brunswick this morning and then taper to flurries tonight."

Environment Canada advises residents to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."