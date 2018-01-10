Get your shovels out — and maybe your umbrellas too.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province as meteorologists monitor a series of low pressure systems expected late this week.

The systems are expected to bring significant amounts of rain to the southern parts of the province late in the day on Friday and into Saturday. Freezing rain is also expected over most of the Maritimes on Saturday.

"Current indications are that precipitation will likely be a mix of snow, ice pellets and/or freezing rain in northern New Brunswick, while southern areas will likely see freezing rain and or rain," Environment Canada said in the weather statement.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said a ridge of high pressure building into western Labrador will force in colder air near the surface in northerly winds.

"This will undercut the warm, rainy weather producing a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain for the Maritimes," he said.

Mitchell said a complete turn to snow is most likely in northern New Brunswick, estimating there could be as much as 10 cm to 25 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Much of central New Brunswick could also see a few to several centimetres of accumulation in freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Sunny with northwesterly winds travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to sit at a high of –10 C to –6 C.

Tonight: Clear with a few clouds and southerly winds gusting from 10 km/h to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be dropping to a low of –13 C to –10 C.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. Flurries and showers are expected, with a risk of patchy, light freezing rain in the morning. Southwesterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 2 C and 6 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Sunny with northwesterly winds travelling at 10 km/h to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –5 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear with southerly winds travelling at 10 km/h to 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –10 C.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. Showers or flurries along with a risk of light freezing rain the morning. Southwesterly winds will also be gusting to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Sunny with westerly winds travelling at 10 km/h to 20 km/h. Temperatures will hover around –5 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear with a few clouds and southerly winds between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will also be dropping to a low of –10 C.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning with isolated showers. Patchy fog or drizzle will be developing along the Bay of Fundy coastline by late afternoon or evening. Southwesterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 5 C and 7 C.