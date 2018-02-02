Freezing rain has forced some schools across sections of southern and eastern New Brunswick to close on Friday.

Anglophone South and Anglophone East School Districts are closed.

Meanwhile, all schools in the Francophone South School District are closed except schools in Fredericton, Oromocto, Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Saint-Louis-de-Kent and Rogersville.

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning that's in effect for Grand Lake and Oromocto, as well as southeastern New Brunswick, Kent County, the Fundy coast and Charlotte County.

Most of southern New Brunswick will see periods of rain this morning giving anywhere from 5 to 10 millimetres. The rain will quickly change to snow late this morning or early Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly drop below the freezing mark, the weather agency said.

The combination of rain, melting snow, the quick freeze and an additional 5 cm of snow will likely cause roads and walking surfaces to become slippery and hazardous late this morning or early this afternoon.

On Friday evening, ice could develop quickly in some areas, forming black ice, said Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist.

On Saturday, Mitchell said very cold air will move into the Maritimes and the wind chill will become a factor, making the entire region feel like it's in the –20s and –30s.

"The coldest of the wind chill [will be] in the early morning hours of Saturday," he said.

"The winds ease slightly on Saturday but overall it will be a very cold start to the first weekend of February."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with periods of light snowfall between 2 and 5 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will fall between –12 C and –8 C, but a wind chill will make it feel like –20.

Tonight: Skies will clear and northwesterly winds will gust from 20 km/h to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –24 C, with a wind chill making it feel like –33.

Saturday: Mainly sunny except increasing cloudiness in the northwest with flurries developing late in the afternoon and evening. Westerly winds will be travelling at about 20 km/h. Temperatures will be about –16 C with a wind chill making it feel near –24.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with freezing rain turning to snow in the morning. About 10 cm of snow is expected. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 0 C in the morning and falling to near –4 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will clear with westerly winds travelling at 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –20 C but the wind chill will make it feel near –30.

Saturday: Sunny and cold with westerly winds travelling at 20 km/h to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –11 C with a wind chill making it feel near –19 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with rain and fog. Rain turning to snow in the afternoon. Rainfall of about 10 mm is expected and snowfall of about 8 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 3 C in the morning and falling to near –2 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will clear with northwesterly winds travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will fall rapidly with a risk of flash freezing. Temperatures will also drop to –18 C, with a wind chill making it feel like –30.

Saturday: Sunny and cold with westerly winds travelling at 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –13 and 11 C. A wind chill will make it feel near –20.