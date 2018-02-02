Chilly temperatures expected for parts of New Brunswick after storm

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for the northern part of the province where wind chill values are expected to drop to –35 C.

Temperatures aren't expected to rise until late Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," said a statement from the weather agency.



Fundy National Park, Moncton and southeast New Brunswick remain under a flash freeze warning issued earlier Friday.

Heavy snow or freezing rain forced most schools in the Anglophone West School District to close early.

Freezing rain had already kept many schools in southern and eastern New Brunswick closed.

All schools in Anglophone West School District from Nackawic to Grand Falls will be closing three hours early today. This excludes Saint Mary's Academy in Edmundston. —@ASD_West

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Fredericton and Southern York County.

In that area, up to 15 centimetres of snow was forecast but the snow was expected to taper off Friday afternoon, Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Snow associated with this system has intensified over parts of the province and recent radar observations have indicated areas of moderate to heavy snowfall over parts of central and western New Brunswick," the weather agency said.

"These areas of moderate to heavy snow are expected to persist until the trough moves through the region later this afternoon."

Flash freeze warning already in effect

Environment Canada has also updated its flash freeze warning. The warning is in effect for Moncton, Queens County, Kennebecasis Valley, Kings County, Charlotte County, Saint John and St. Stephen areas.

A trough of low pressure will continue to sweep across New Brunswick to lie east of the province Friday evening.

"Behind the trough temperatures will quickly drop below the freezing mark, with temperatures expected to remain well below zero tonight and Saturday," Environment Canada said.

"The combination of rainfall, snow melt, rapidly dropping temperatures and an additional five centimetres of snow will likely cause roads and walking surfaces to become slippery and hazardous late this morning or early this afternoon."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NB</a> road conditions are deteriorating due to weather near Allardville route 8. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slowdown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slowdown</a> drive safely. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpnb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpnb</a> <a href="https://t.co/NJjxixWrH6">pic.twitter.com/NJjxixWrH6</a> —@RCMPNB

Ice could develop quickly in some areas Friday evening, forming black ice, said Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist.

On Saturday, Mitchell said very cold air will move into the Maritimes and the wind chill will become a factor, making the entire region feel like it's in the –20s and –30s.

"The coldest of the wind chill [will be] in the early morning hours of Saturday," he said.

"The winds ease slightly on Saturday but overall it will be a very cold start to the first weekend of February."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with periods of light snowfall between 2 and 5 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will fall between –12 C and –8 C, but a wind chill will make it feel like –20.

Tonight: Skies will clear and northwesterly winds will gust from 20 km/h to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –24 C, with a wind chill making it feel like –33.

Saturday: Mainly sunny except increasing cloudiness in the northwest with flurries developing late in the afternoon and evening. Westerly winds will be travelling at about 20 km/h. Temperatures will be about –16 C with a wind chill making it feel near –24.

The combination of rain, melting snow, the quick freeze and an additional five cm of snow were expected to cause roads to become slippery and hazardous in late morning and early afternoon. 0:40

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with freezing rain turning to snow in the morning. About 10 cm of snow is expected. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 0 C in the morning and falling to near –4 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will clear with westerly winds travelling at 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –20 C but the wind chill will make it feel near –30.

Saturday: Sunny and cold with westerly winds travelling at 20 km/h to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –11 C with a wind chill making it feel near –19 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with rain and fog. Rain turning to snow in the afternoon. Rainfall of about 10 mm is expected and snowfall of about 8 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 3 C in the morning and falling to near –2 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will clear with northwesterly winds travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will fall rapidly with a risk of flash freezing. Temperatures will also drop to –18 C, with a wind chill making it feel like –30.

Saturday: Sunny and cold with westerly winds travelling at 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –13 and 11 C. A wind chill will make it feel near –20.