Expect some messy weather ahead for most of the province, following Family Day.

A weather warning from Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring rain, snow and freezing rain to most of New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The system will continue Wednesday as it moves across the province bringing temperatures above the freezing mark and turning the precipitation into rain.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada's warning reads.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

