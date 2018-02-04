A mix of rain and snow should make for a messy couple of days across New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the south, central and northwest regions of the province, while special weather statements are in effect for the northeast.

Rainfall warnings

Rain, heavy at times, is expected Sunday and Monday for the Fredericton area, Fundy National Park, Woodstock and Carleton County, and Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Southern parts of the province, including the Saint John area, Kennebecasis Valley, Sussex, and Charlotte County, are also subject to the weather agency's rainfall warning.

Periods of snow will begin Sunday morning, changing to rain over the course of the day. Light rain will become heavy by this evening, and persist into Monday, the warning says.

Between 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected, according to Environment Canada.

In addition, very mild temperatures over the next couple days will cause the snow to melt rapidly, putting some low-lying areas at risk of flooding, according to the weather agency.

Highs between 3 C and 8 C are expected Sunday for these regions.

Snowfall warnings

In the northwest, snowfall is expected to begin Monday morning, amounting to between 15 to 20 centimetres.

Snowfall warnings are in place for:

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Edmundston and Madawaska County.

Grand Falls and Victoria County.

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway.

Snow will likely change over to rain for some areas, except for the most northwest areas of the province. Freezing rain is also a possibility Sunday evening and Monday morning near the coastal regions of Restigouche County.

Special weather statements

The Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst area, Miramichi, Greater Moncton area, and Kent County are under a special weather statement Monday.

According to Environment Canada, snow will begin Sunday morning and change to rain through the course of the day.

Rain will persist into Monday, with potential for up to 25 millimetres by the afternoon.

Risk of flooding

This combined with mild temperatures in some areas could lead to localized flooding in flood-prone areas, the statement says.

This is because the frozen ground will make it difficult for the soil to retain any moisture, said Environment Canada's Barry MacKinnon.

"There'll be a lot of ponding, and then flood-prone areas will likely flood just because that soil can't gather all that moisture," he said.

Highs between 2 C and 5 C are expected for these areas Sunday, with the temperature rising to 8 C by Monday morning in the Moncton area.

The flood warning comes just weeks after heavy rains caused flooding and washouts for many New Brunswickers in mid-January.

One of those people was Donna Black, who lives on Cherryvale Road in Canaan Forks, an area prone to flooding.

During the last storm, the community's Bailey bridge was flooded, cutting off access to the main road.

Though her home was not affected, Black said there is always concern in the community over whether flooding will leave them stranded.

When the Bailey bridge floods, the only access to the community is the Salem Road, but it's also not passable during flooding, Black said.

"It's always a concern here. It's always in the back of your head," she said.

"There's nothing we can do to prevent it."