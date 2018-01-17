Got your shovels ready?

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that's in effect for parts of the province on Wednesday. The weather agency said a low pressure system is expected to track toward the Maritimes from south of Cape Cod.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist said central and southern parts of the province can expect between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the northwestern part of the province will see between 1 and 5 cm.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to start early Wednesday morning over southern regions. Snow is expected to spread northward throughout the day.

The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday night over most regions but will persist until early Thursday morning over eastern parts of the province, the weather agency said.

"Some areas along the Bay of Fundy may also see a brief changeover to rain tonight along with a risk of freezing rain," said the weather agency.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Increasing cloudiness with flurries developing in the morning and afternoon. Southeasterly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will sit at a high of – 8 C to –5 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with flurries turning into snow in the evening. Snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected with southeasterly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –12 C to –8 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with westerly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will sit at a high of –7 C to –5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with flurries turning to snow in the morning with snowfall amounts near 5 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snowfall between 5 to 10 cm, bringing the total into a range of 10 to 15 cm. Northerly winds will be travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be dropping to a low near –8 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with northwesterly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –4 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow between 5 and 10 cm. Southeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will hover around –4 C to –2 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and mixing with ice pellets on the Bay of Fundy coastline. Snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected, bringing total into a range of 10 to 20 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be dropping to a low of –9 C to –6 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with northwesterly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –4 C to –2 C.