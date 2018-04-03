April storm expected to bring 25 cm of snow to some parts of province

Spring has finally sprung and that means — more snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the northern half of the province this week, dumping between 15 and 25 cm of snow.

"A low-pressure system currently over the central U.S. will intensify as it tracks towards the Maritimes," the weather agency said.

Snow associated with this system will start Tuesday night over northern New Brunswick and continue into Wednesday.

Snow is expected to change over to ice pellets and freezing rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a prolonged duration of freezing rain is possible Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said in a statement.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with southwesterly winds travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to be between 4 C and 7 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with snow developing late evening and overnight. Snowfall of about 5 cm is expected. Temperatures will drop to a low near –1 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow in the morning with a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Snowfall between 8 cm and 15 cm is expected. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Sunny in the morning with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 6 C.

Tonight. Cloudy with flurries or showers in the evening. Snow will develop overnight but turn to freezing rain or rain by morning. About 5 cm of snow is expected. Temperatures will drop to a low near 0 C with temperatures rising to near 2 C by morning.

Wednesday: Risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Cloudy with periods of rain and fog. About 30 mm of rain is expected. Temperatures will be at a high near 7 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with southeasterly winds travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 6 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a few flurries or showers in the evening. Snow developing in the late evening and overnight, but turning to freezing rain and rain before morning. Snowfall amounts will be near 2 cm. Temperatures will drop to a low near 0 C, rising to near 2 C by morning.

Wednesday: A risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Skies will be cloudy with periods of rain and fog. There is between 20 mm and 30 mm of rain expected. Meanwhile, between 30 and 50 mm of rain is expected near the Bay of Fundy coastline. Temperatures will be at a high between 6 C and 9 C.