New Brunswick saw piles of snow in the latest nor'easter to hit the province — but who saw the worst of it?

The major storm pummelled the province on Tuesday into Wednesday, forcing schools and businesses to close and several flights to cancel. Up to 5,500 people were also without power, most in the central York-Sunbury area.

Miramichi received 45 centimetres of snow Tuesday and Wednesday, said Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Bathurst came in second with 40 cm.

Woodstock, Hanwell and Grafton were next with 38 cm.

Other parts of the province also saw a significant amount of snow:

​Fredericton: 35 cm

Saint Andrews: 33 cm

Chamcook: 31 cm

Bas-Caraquet 29 cm

Lamèque: 28 cm

Saint John 27 cm

Gagetown: 18 cm

Moncton 16 cm.

Charlo: 15 cm

Edmundston area: 14 to 19 cm

Spring's coming — not

A plow carries on in Neguac, near Miramichi, the part of the province hardest hit by the nor'easter this week. (Gail Harding/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said a low pressure system is moving toward Labrador and while that happens the weakened nor'easter will spin around the Gaspé Peninsula and northern New Brunswick.

"This will keep weather conditions generally unsettled in the Maritimes, with a mix of flurries and showers expected through the day," he said.

"What remains of the nor'easter then moves north away from the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning."

But another one, the fourth in two weeks, appears to be on its way.

Nor'easter tears through New Brunswick0:57

Mitchell said a nor'easter is expected to move into New Brunswick by next Wednesday bringing more snow.

This Friday, the province can expect a general mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries. Easterly winds will bring colder air back to the Maritimes over the weekend.

"Next week Monday and Tuesday will be calm with a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures beginning to moderate after the colder March weekend," Mitchell said.