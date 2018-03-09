One snowstorm down this week — another one to go.

A major winter storm is expected to dump 30 centimetres of snow over the eastern part of the province this weekend.

The storm will also bring strong winds, causing blowing snow and poor visibility Friday night into Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur Region, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park and the Miramichi area.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Campbellton and Restigouche County, the Mount Carleton area, Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas, where 15 cm of snow is expected by Sunday morning.

"Another low pressure system will approach New Brunswick from the southeast today and tonight. The low will move into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday and stall," the weather agency said.

"Snow is forecast to begin over these regions late this afternoon and then continue throughout the forecast period, possibly into Sunday as well."

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in effect for the Moncton and southeast New Brunswick, that forecasts up to 20 cm of snow in the area.

"Snow at times heavy will develop over these regions late this afternoon and will persist tonight and Saturday," the weather agency said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Think you've had enough winter? Think again.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said another nor'easter system is expected to develop near the eastern U.S. seaboard next week. But it's still too early to know the impact it will have over New Brunswick.

"If it does have an impact, the timeframe would be Tuesday [or] Wednesday of next week," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with flurries or showers in the morning. Snow developing in the northeast late in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 3 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow. Roughly 5 cm of snow is expected in the northwest and 15 cm of snow is expected in the northeast. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow about 5 cm in the northwest and 10 cm in the northeast. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with fog and drizzle in the morning with showers in the afternoon. About 5 mm of rain is expected with northeasterly winds travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers turning to snow in the evening. Snow is expected to continue overnight, bringing a total of 5 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h. gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a low near 0 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with about 5 cm of snow. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with fog or drizzle in the morning. Snow will develop in the southeast late in the afternoon. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 3 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and blowing snow. About 15 cm of snow is expected in the southeast and 8 cm in the southwest. Northwesterly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a low near –1 C.

Saturday: Cloudy and about 5 cm of snow is expected. Southwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.