Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Saint John area as southern areas of New Brunswick could see upwards of 50 mm of rain in the next 24 hours.

An approaching low-pressure system from the southwest will track to the southeast of New Brunswick on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the Canadian weather agency said.

Rain will be at times heavy and will start over southern New Brunswick late Wednesday afternoon, ending overnight.

The southern part of the province can expect up to 50 mm of rain, Environment Canada said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization has reminded motorists to drive carefully.