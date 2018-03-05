Snow-packing nor'easter heads to New Brunswick

Brace yourselves — New Brunswick is getting another blast of winter.

A nor'easter is expected to slam into the Atlantic provinces, settling into the Bay of Fundy on Thursday.

Claude Côté, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the province can expect a mixture of snow, rain and strong northeasterly winds later in the week.

The strongest wind gusts could reach 50 to 70 km/h in places, he said.

Southern New Brunswick can expect between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow and 25 to 35 millimetres of rain.

The line where rain is expected to transition into snow is believed to be in central New Brunswick.

Côté said central New Brunswick can expect between 20 and 30 cm of snow and 5 to 10 mm of rain.

Côté said the system is expected to develop on Wednesday morning off the coast of North and South Carolina and intensify as it gets closer to the Bay of Fundy.

"It's always challenging right now because the system has not developed yet," he said.

The storm is expected to last all day, ending late Thursday night, he said.

On Wednesday, the province can also expect a band of snow "well ahead of the system."

This isn't the first nor'easter to pass through Atlantic Canada this month.

"We had one nor'easter that went by over the weekend [and] impacted Nova Scotia but mostly the eastern United States," he said. "It looks like this one has to track a bit further north."

More where that came from

A freezing drizzle warning has been in effect for parts of the province on Monday into Tuesday, where a moist northeasterly flow is likely to persist.

The advisory has been issued for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur Region, Campbellton and Restigouche County and the Miramichi area.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the weather agency said. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."