Power outages are starting to pile up and drivers are being told to slow down as a powerful nor'easter makes its way through the Maritimes on Thursday.

Almost 2,700 NB Power customers in Charlotte County, mostly on Campobello Island and Grand Manan, are without power after a transmission outage.

Close to 2,000 customers in the Edmundston area also lost power.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson with the utility, said workers are en route and expect to have power back on by 11 a.m.

The nor'easter could bring up to 20 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province.

The storm has already forced closures across the province, including New Brunswick Community College in Fredericton, Saint Andrews, Woodstock and Saint John. Public schools were already closed because of March break.

Several flights in and out of New Brunswick airports have also been cancelled.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said the will bring snow and strong winds throughout the morning, as it stalls just south of the region before spinning back through Maine and into Quebec.

"Commutes in many cases will be slow and slippery," he said.

Icy driveway? Salt not working? Try beet juice.2:26

More snow is expected to move into northern New Brunswick by the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Bay of Fundy coastline can expect wind gusts of between 70 km/h and 90 km/h throughout the day.

"Snow easing to flurries or changing to showers and fog for the remainder of the Maritimes on Thursday evening

and night," he said.

But more snow is expected on Friday and Saturday, mixed in with a bit of rain, Environment Canada said.

Travelling today? Check weather & road conditions before leaving. Road conditions may deteriorate quickly due to weather. https://t.co/Kyd4MQ7MBw — @RCMPNB

The agency said snowfall amounts with the second system could be significant, possibly reaching 15 cm in 12 hours.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said.

"There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas."

RCMP are advising motorists to reduce their speed, keep their distance from other vehicles and be conscious of their surroundings.

"In town it's a bit better but on the highway you have to consider strong winds," said Const. Isabelle Beaulieu of the RCMP.

"Stay off the road if you have the option and slow down."

Since this morning, RCMP have responded to motor vehicle accidents in Sussex, Minto and Blackville because of road conditions. No one was injured in the crashes.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning. Snow, heavy at times, is expected throughout the afternoon. Snowfall amounts will range between 5 cm and 10 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 40 km/h and 70 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –1 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow that will be heavy at times throughout the evening. Snow will ease to flurries near and after midnight. As much as 15 cm of snow is expected. Easterly winds will be gusting from 20 km/h to 40 km/h after midnight. Temperatures will drop to a low near –2 C.

Friday: Cloudy with showers, drizzle and fog. Rain will turn into snow in the evening in the northeast. Easterly winds will be travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 3 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with snow that will be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts will range between 10 cm and 20 cm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow turning to showers near midnight. Fog will develop near midnight and about 5 cm of snow is expected. Easterly winds will be travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Easterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 4 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow, heavy at times. Snow will be mixing with ice pellets or rain near the Bay of Fundy coastline late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 3 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow turning to showers and fog in the evening. About 5 cm of snow is expected. Southeasterly winds will be travelling between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with showers, drizzle and fog. Rain will turn to snow in the east late afternoon or evening. Northerly winds will be travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of about 5 C.