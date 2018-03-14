A major nor'easter that's pummeling the province today has forced all schools to close in New Brunswick.

All schools in the Anglophone South, Anglophone West and Anglophone North School Districts are closed. Schools in the Francophone South, North-West and North-East School Districts are also closed.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, close to 5,500 NB Power customers were in the dark. Close to 2,000 of those customers are living in the Central York Sunbury area and just over 1,000 customers in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe area.

Several businesses will either be delayed or closed throughout Wednesday. Fredericton Transit has delayed its start until 10:15 a.m. from Kings Place. Several flights from the Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton airports have also been cancelled.

Winter storm warning continues

Most of the province remains under a winter storm warning from Environment Canda, as heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow are expected to continue throughout the day.

About 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is forecast for the eastern region of the province but areas near the Gulf of St. Lawrence coast, could receive even more than that, Environment Canada said in a statement.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres are generally expected by late Wednesday night for western areas.

"An intense low pressure system south of Nova Scotia will track across eastern Nova Scotia this morning and then linger over the Gulf of St. Lawrence today," the weather agency said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED by SNC-Lavalin on the TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) Route 2 between Perth Andover and Woodstock. Driving conditions are extremely poor. 5:20 am — @RCMPNB

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said winds will continue to be strong this afternoon, gusting to 70 km/h along the Bay of Fundy coastline.

The top three peak winds in New Brunswick overnight were in Moncton, where the wind reached 85 km/h, followed by Grand Manan at 81 km/h. Mitchell said Fredericton was in third place with winds at 76 km/h.