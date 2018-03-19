If you thought three big storms weren't enough, get ready for the fourth nor'easter to pound the province in two weeks.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said southern New Brunswick can expect to see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

"It doesn't appear at this time that the wind field will be as strong as the previous storm but I wouldn't rule out gusts of 60 to 90 km/h," Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province.

"A low pressure system will approach the Maritimes from the southwest on Wednesday," the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to end Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The first day of spring is Tuesday.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with flurries in the afternoon with westerly winds gusting between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –6 and –2 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated flurries in the evening. Westerly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –10 and –8 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with northwesterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –4 and 0 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Mainly sunny in the morning with increasing cloudiness and flurries in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –5 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with northwesterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –9 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with northwesterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud in the morning with increasing cloudiness with flurries in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –6 and –4 C.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the evening and clearing overnigt. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a low between –9 and –7 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloudy with northwesterly winds travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between –1 and 1 C.