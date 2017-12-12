'Tis the season — to keep your shovels handy.

Some regions across the province can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Tuesday before it changes over to showers on Wednesday morning.

A snowfall warning has been issued for northern and western parts of the province, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement on Tuesday.

An intensifying area of low pressure near the Great Lakes will head toward the Maritimes, said the agency said.

Snow will develop over western New Brunswick later Tuesday morning, then spread eastward throughout the afternoon. Strong easterly winds could reduce visibility because of blowing snow in some areas.

On Wednesday, higher than normal water levels and rough surf are expected near high tide from the Bay of Chaleur to Miramichi Bay, Environment Canada said.

With changing road conditions, the weather agency advised residents to be prepared to adjust their driving. Visibility might also be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.