It's about to get chilly in New Brunswick as an Arctic air mass is on the way that will bring temperatures below - 20 C.

A statement from Environment Canada says cold temperatures combined with strong, westerly winds will reduce the temperature even further to between - 27 to - 34 in the northwestern part of the province.

The special statement includes every county in New Brunswick.



"These cold temperatures are forecast to persist for a few days," the statement said.