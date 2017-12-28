Bundle up, it's going to be another frigid day in New Brunswick.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is still in effect, as a cold Arctic air mass continues to linger over the entire province.

The weather agency said cold temperatures combined with moderate to strong westerly winds will give wind chill values between –30 C and –35 C on Thursday morning.

"A bitter and biting cold this morning will ease a bit for the afternoon as temperatures slowly climb and wind gusts come

down a little," said Kalin Mitchell, CBC's meteorologist.

Mitchell said frigid temperatures will improve a bit by the afternoon with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of flurries across the province.

"The cold air sticks through this week and for the weekend," he said. "Plan on a cold New Year's Eve across the Maritimes."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries. Westerly winds will be at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be sitting at a high of –14 C to –10 C but feeling near –22 C with the wind chill.

Tonight: Partly cloud with northwesterly winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be dropping to a low of –14 C to –16 C, feeling near –28 C with the wind chill.

Friday: Mostly sunny with the northwesterly winds travelling between 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –14 C to –10 C but feeling near –20 with the wind chill.

Fredericton and area

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries. Westerly winds are expected to be at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –15 C but feeling near –22 C with the wind chill.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with westerly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to –17 C, feeling near –26 C with the wind chill.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with northwesterly winds travelling at 5 to 10 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –12 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries. Westerly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be sitting at a high of –16 C to –13 C, but feeling like the low –20s with the wind chill.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with westerly winds between 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –20 C to –16 C but feeling near –25 C with the wind chill.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with westerly winds travelling between 5 to 10 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –12 C to –10 C.