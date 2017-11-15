Wintry conditions such as snow, rain and freezing rain, are expected in parts of the province this week, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement has been issued for the northwestern part of the province, including Campbellton, Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County.

The weather agency says a low pressure system will approach the province on Thursday, which is expected to track northeastward across the Bay of Fundy on Friday.

Snow is forecast to begin over northwestern New Brunswick near noon Thursday.

The snow will likely mix with or change to rain or freezing rain by Thursday afternoon.

A change back to snow is likely overnight Thursday night and into early Friday morning, Environment Canada said.

"A period of moderate to heavy snow is possibly Friday before tapering off to flurries late in the day," read the statement.

Motorists are advised that snow covered and slippery roads are likely Thursday night and into Friday.