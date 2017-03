New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is getting married.

Gallant used Twitter on Monday morning to break the news of his engagement to Karine Lavoie.

Life update: Karine said yes to spending the rest of her life with me. Blaze and I couldn't be happier! pic.twitter.com/I248qUHb2a — @BrianGallantNB

In his tweet, Gallant refers to his dog, Blaze, who the premier said couldn't be happier about the engagement.