While people in parts of New Brunswick waited in long lineups at the gas pumps, an official with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said Thursday there is no reported shortage of fuel in the province.

"I want to dispel rumours about fuel shortages or distribution issues," Greg MacCallum said at a news conference.

MacCallum said "great efforts" were being made to make sure gasoline remained in the normal supply chain.

"That's not to mean that in some instances there may be the periodic shortage that may pop up at a particular station," he said.

People in some parts of the province who are enduring prolonged power outages because of the ice storm that hit the province on Tuesday and Wednesday have been lining up to buy gasoline in many instances.

2½-hour wait

In Shippagan, Ivan Robichaud said he went to get gas at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and waited 2½ hours, with 30 vehicles ahead of him in line.

"People were very patient," he said. "A few people tried to bypass the line by bringing their own jerrycans to be filled, but they were turned away."

MacCallum said gasoline retailers may be asked to limit how much gas customers can buy.

"It's being considered … to ask the co-operation of the vendors to ensure that, if necessary, they're prepared to limit how much people can buy," he said.

"In other words, rather than buy the $60 or $70 to gas up your big truck, maybe happily buy $20 worth of gas and drive that for a couple of days.

"Common sense is prevailing with regard to controlling the supply of fuel," he said. "But there is no reported shortage of fuel.

"And the distribution network of fuel throughout the province continues apace."