Emergency shelters are being established in several New Brunswick communities for residents affected by ongoing power outages following last week's ice storm, provincial government officials announced on Monday.

More than 16,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of 7 p.m. and Premier Brian Gallant said there are pockets of people who won't see their power return for another "few days."

The emergency shelters will provide residents with a warm place to rest and will be equipped with cots and blankets provided by the Red Cross, Robert Duguay, of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization said in a statement.

Warming centres, where people can warm up and charge important electronic devices, are also still available in many locations.

A regional reception centre/shelter is at École L'Escale des Jeunes, at 2930 Morais St., in Bas-Caraquet.

Shelters are also available in the following communities:

Bas-Caraquet - École Escale des Jeunes

Baie-Ste-Anne - Community Centre / Fire Hall

Bertrand - city hall

Bouctouche – JK Irving Centre, 30 Évangeline St.

Caraquet – BMR Hardware, 138 West Saint-Pierre Blvd.

Dorchester – Veterans Centre, 4955 Main St.

Eel Ground - Municipal office

Esgenoopetitj Firt Nation - Burnt Church Bingo Plex

Grand-Barachois – Salle Grand Barachois

Lamèque - Église

Miramichi - Golden Hawk Recreation Centre

Miramichi - Lindon Rec Centre

Neguac – Royal Canadian Legion, 916 Rue Principale

Paquetville - Centre du savoir

Rexton – Fire Hall, 173 Main St.

Richibucto – Multipurpose Centre The Ancor, 149 Acadie St.

Saint-Léolin – Club d'âge d'or, 117 des Prés St.

Salisbury – Lions Club, 63 Peters St.

Shippagan – Centre universitaire, 218 JD Gauthier Blvd.

Tracadie - Centre des Chevaliers de colomb, 3593 rue Principal

Tracadie - Centre de Pont-Landry, 5520, Route 160

Residents can also check with their respective municipalities for other warming centres or shelters.

About 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were in the Acadian Peninsula on Monday as part of the emergency response to the ice storm.

NB Power has 380 crews working around the clock to restore power.