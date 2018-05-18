Invasive emerald ash borer confirmed in Edmundston, a 1st for Atlantic Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer in Edmundston — a first for Atlantic Canada.

In a bid to help prevent the spread of the highly destructive invasive beetle, CFIA has restricted the movement of all ash materials, such as logs, branches and woodchips, as well as all types of firewood from the affected area.

The emerald ash borer, which has an emerald green back and bright green underbelly, poses no threat to human health, but it has killed millions of ash trees in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the United States, said the agency.

It poses a "major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas of North America," the advisory says.

The inspection agency and its partners are conducting survey work in Edmundston to determine whether the pest has become established in the area, and if so, to what extent.

Until now, the emerald ash borer was known to be present only in parts of Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, which are regulated by the agency to protect Canada's forests, municipal trees and nurseries.

The emerald ash borer is native to China and eastern Asia. Its presence in Canada was first confirmed in 2002.

Property owners in Edmundston have been notified of the restrictions, the inspection agency said.

Anyone who moves regulated materials from regulated areas without the permission of the agency could face fines and prosecution.