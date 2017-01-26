Like many communities throughout New Brunswick, Elsipogtog First Nation is taking steps to deal with a prolonged power outage and related problems resulting from the ice storm that swept through the province Tuesday and Wednesday.

The community has been without electricity since Tuesday, and the lack of power has meant the water tower serving 600 homes and apartments in the community of 2,300 is no longer functioning.

"We have four well stations and we don't have electricity to any of them that would keep the tank replenished," said Brennan Sock of Elsipogtog's public works department.

Along with leaving people without water for cooking, washing, cleaning and using toilets, it has created a potential safety problem.

"Right now we have two fire trucks that are filled with water," Sock said. "In the event of a fire, those tanks will be emptied out in no time."

Elsipogtog has also opened a warming centre for residents.