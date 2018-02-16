A flu outbreak at Elsipogtog School has more than half of the students and 30 per cent of staff off "sick," prompting officials to close the school Friday for disinfection, says the director of education.

Not all of the approximately 150 absent students actually have the flu, said Ivan Augustine.

Some parents kept their children home in hopes they won't become ill amid growing fears about the virus in the First Nation community, he said.

"We've had a couple of deaths in the community, and on social media it's being said that that's related to the flu, so that's part of the reason why a lot of parents, a lot of community members are concerned about it," said Augustine.

The Elsipogtog Headstart daycare, across the street from the kindergarten to Grade 8 school, and the Elsipogtog Day Care Centre were also closed Friday.

John Levi, Elsipogtog First Nation warrior chief, is one of the parents who opted to keep his children home from school to avoid getting the flu. (CBC)

"It's scary," said warrior chief John Levi, who kept his children home on Thursday. "I'm scared for my children."

The Elsipogtog Health and Wellness Centre has posted at least four flu-related messages on its Facebook page in the past two days.

"Flu vaccines are still available" at the clinic, one of the messages says.

There is also information about how to distinguish the flu from a cold, and flu prevention, and a fact sheet on "handwashing to prevent influenza."

The Elsipogtog Fitness Center urged anyone with flu-like symptoms to "please stay home and rest."

Chief Arren Sock and band administrator D.J. Joseph were both unavailable for comment on Friday.

Peak flu season

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's acting chief medical officer of health, was also unavailable for comment.

Department of Health spokesman Bruce Macfarlane said public health officials could not comment on whether the school absences were flu-related or for other reasons.

But he noted it is "the peak of the flu season."

"New Brunswickers should continue to take preventive measures," said Macfarlane, citing handwashing and immunization as examples.

Not an 'epidemic'

Elsipogtog School apologized for the inconvenience of classes being unexpectedly cancelled on Friday. (CBC)

Augustine said Elsipogtog's health director Claudia Simon assured him on Thursday there is "no flu epidemic in Elsipogtog."

Still, the school announced Thursday it would be closed Friday for a thorough cleaning.

"The school will be undergoing a sterilization process to disinfect the building," a message on its website stated.

Augustine said cleaners would be be focusing on "high-traffic" areas, such as bathroom stalls and doorknobs, throughout the weekend.

"Hopefully … parents' fears will be addressed and hopefully we'll have a fresh start" with good attendance Tuesday, when classes resume, following the provincial Family Day holiday Monday.

"Everyone enjoy the long weekend and make sure to follow the right steps on becoming healthy," the website statement said.

16 flu-related deaths in N.B.

The darker blue health zones, such as Zone 1, which includes Elsipogtog, indicate 'localized' flu activity. That means 'evidence of increased influenza-like illness with lab confirmed influenza detection(s) and outbreaks in schools, hospitals, residential institutions and/or other types of facilities occurring in less than 50 per cent of the influenza surveillance region,' the Department of Health said. (Department of Health)

There have been 1,029 reported cases of the flu across New Brunswick as of Feb. 10, including 272 hospitalizations and 16 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

That's 700 more cases, 172 more hospitalizations and 11 more deaths than the same time last year, statistics show.

But the season started much earlier than usual — the first week of October instead of the end of December, department officials have said.

The department was unable to provide statistics for Elsipogtog, but the community falls within health Zone 1, which includes Moncton and accounts for about 60 per cent of the flu cases in the province so far this season.

Zone Total flu cases Aug. 27, 2017 - Feb. 3, 2018 Percentage of provincial total of 883 flu cases 1 527 59.7 per cent 2 37 4 per cent 3 93 10.5 per cent 4 42 4.7 per cent 5 14 1.6 per cent 6 104 11.8 per cent 7 66 7.5 per cent

"Native populations across the country are part of a group particularly vulnerable to primary and secondary complications of influenza," said Thomas Lizotte, a Vitalité Health Network spokesperson.

"So are pregnant women, people with neurological conditions, morbidly obese people, and so on."

Vitalité "highly recommends the importance of vaccination, especially to vulnerable people," said Lizotte.

The flu shot costs $25 but is provided for free to those considered to be at high risk and to people who come into contact with those individuals, such as caregivers and health care workers.

"However, it should be noted that even vaccinated, complications of influenza can still occur," Lizotte said.

The effectiveness of this season's flu shot has been extremely low across Canada, research has shown.

It was designed to offer protection against two A-type influenza viruses — H3N2 and H1N1 —​ and a B strain.

But it is preventing only 10 to 20 per cent of infections caused by the dominant H3N2 strain affecting Canadians.

By comparison, the same vaccine was used last season and found to be 42 per cent effective in preventing cases of H3N2.