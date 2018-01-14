First, there were floods, then there was darkness.

Heavy rain and snow melt led to flooding in about 20 homes in Elsipogtog on Saturday.

As people were trying to bail out their basements, the power went out to about half the community, and stayed out for close to 24 hours.

'Really rough'

Conrad Clement said he and his family were frantically trying to pump water out of their basement when the power went out.

"That's when we were in trouble," he said.

Conrad Clement has been working non stop since Friday night to pump the water out of his home.

His mother drove to Canadian Tire to buy one of the last generators they had in order to keep their home from flooding.

"We'd get it down, and if you took a break or something, it would go up like two inches, three inches," he said.

"It was rough. It was really rough."

Water started gushing into Rita Peterpaul's house around 9 p.m. Saturday.

She said she had no idea how long it would take to clean up the mess it left.

Rita Peterpaul found several inches of water in her basement. She said she was just happy she was home to take care of it.

"It was just shooting out real bad," she said.

"It was gushing out like Niagara Falls."

Elsewhere in the community, Princess Claire's family home also flooded, and they also lost power soon after the water started to rise.

She said her family only lost a few boxes that were stored in the basement, but some homes suffered much more significant damage.

In some cases, sewage was flooding in, she said.

"There's no way they can be restoring those houses," she said.

'Very tiring for people'

"Not a lot of people can afford the damages that have happened."

She expected it to take at least a week or two for life in the community to get back to normal.

It's not the first time something like this has happened, with flooding and power outages happening last year during winter storms as well.

"It's just very tiring for people," she said.

Princess Claire, who's home was flooded, spent her day handing out food and drinking water to those who lost power.

Pooling water caused by the rain and unseasonably warm temperatures led to road closures, flooded homes and even evacuations in several areas of the province over the weekend.

A warming centre was set up inside the Elsipogtog community centre where volunteers handed out food and water.

According to Marc Belliveau, a communications officer with NB Power, all but three customers in Elsipogtog had their power restored by 2:30 p.m. Sunday.